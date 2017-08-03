Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Death of Stalin,’ Mike White’s ‘Brad’s Status’ Among Films Added to TIFF Lineup

Armando Iannucci's 'The Death of Stalin,'
The Toronto International Film Festival announced on Thursday the dozen films that will compete as part of the Platform slate.

The world premiere of historical epic “The Death of Stalin,” from Armando Iannucci, will open the section, and “Sweet Country,” a period western from Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton will serve as the closing film.

“The twelve titles exemplify bravery, dynamism and a unique voice in storytelling that we look for when curating the Platform programme,” said Piers Handling, the festival’s director and CEO.

TIFF’s artistic director Cameron Bailey added, “Platform is the place to look for the distinct stamp of today’s most interesting directors as they establish their reputations. It’s important that the Platform jury also reflects original thinking in cinema.”

Chen Kaige, Malgorzata Szumowska, and Wim Wenders make up the jury for the category.

Last year’s Platform lineup included William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” Pablo Larrain’s “Jackie” and Barry Jenkins’s best picture-winner “Moonlight.”

All films competing the section are world premieres, apart from “Custody” and “Sweet Country,” which are North American debuts. See the complete list of film on the Platform slate below.

“Beast,” Michael Pearce, U.K.

“Brad’s Status,” Mike White, U.S.

“Custody,” Xavier Legrand, France

“Dark River,” Clio Barnard, U.K.

“The Death of Stalin,” Armando Iannucci, France/U.K./Belgium

“Euphoria,” Lisa Langseth, Sweden/Germany

“If You Saw His Heart,” Joan Chemla, France

“Mademoiselle Paradis,” Barbara Albert, Austria/Germany

“Razzia,” Nabil Ayouch, France

“The Seen and Unseen,” Kamila Andini, Indonesia

“Sweet Country,” Warwick Thornton, Australia

“What Will People Say,” Iram Haq, Norway/Germany/Sweden

