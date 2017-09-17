‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Wins Toronto Film Festival Audience Award

News Editor, Online @SethMKelley
Three Billboards Day 04_118.dng
©2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won the audience award on Sunday at the Toronto Film Festival, putting it in prime position to compete at the Academy Awards.

Directed by Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards” stars Frances McDormand as a woman who takes a stand against the police, using the titular three billboards after her daughter is murdered and months later no arrests have been made.

Related

Film Review: ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

In his review for Variety, film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote that McDormand is “at her quirky humane best as a grieving small-town mom who goes to extremes,” and called the movie a “meditation on loss, rage, and the war dance between the sexes.”

Past audience prize winners include “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and last year’s “La La Land.”

More to come.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad