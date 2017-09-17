‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Wins Toronto Film Festival Audience Award

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won the audience award on Sunday at the Toronto Film Festival, putting it in prime position to compete at the Academy Awards.

Directed by Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards” stars Frances McDormand as a woman who takes a stand against the police, using the titular three billboards after her daughter is murdered and months later no arrests have been made.

In his review for Variety, film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote that McDormand is “at her quirky humane best as a grieving small-town mom who goes to extremes,” and called the movie a “meditation on loss, rage, and the war dance between the sexes.”

Past audience prize winners include “12 Years a Slave,” “The King’s Speech,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and last year’s “La La Land.”

