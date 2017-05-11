Tony Vinciquerra Named Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman and CEO

Tony Vinciquerra, a veteran entertainment executive, will lead Sony’s television and film division. The news was officially announced Thursday. Vinciquerra will report to Sony Corp President Kazuo Hirai. His start date will be June 1st.

He will be tasked with trying to stabilize a studio that has struggled to field box office hits and is still shaking off a devastating 2015 hack that exposed private emails and internal documents. Vinciquerra will replace Michael Lynton, who announced in January that he was stepping down atfter 13 years atop the entertainment division. Lynton said he planned to devote more time to his work as chairman of the board at SnapChat.

Unlike Lynton, Vinciquerra will not oversee Sony’s music operations. He will be based in Los Angeles.

Vinciquerra headed Fox Networks Group for a decade before stepping down in early 2011. He’s since worked as a consultant to numerous entertainment firms and private equity group TPG. Through his work as a senior advisor to TPG Capital, Vinciquerra has been involved in Robert Simonds’ STX Entertainment startup venture, in which TPG is an investor. He also sits on the board of directors of Univision.

Vinciquerra does not have extensive film industry experience, but he impressed Sony’s corporate leadership in Japan with his knowledge of data and his willingness to use analytical tools to make decisions.

His appointment calls into question the future of Tom Rothman, the hard-charging film studio chief who has tried to reinvigorate Sony’s slate of franchises and make the company more responsive to the global audience. However, his brusque style and bottom-line focus has alienated executives and some talent.

