Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon Join Clint Eastwood’s Next Pic (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon have rounded out the cast of Clint Eastwood’s next pic “The 15:17 to Paris.”

The pic is the true life story of the three Americans who stopped a terrorist on a train bound for Paris. Eastwood recently threw a curve ball by announcing that he would cast the real life heroes (Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone) to portray themselves in the film.

Jenna Fischer and Judy Greer are also on board. Eastwood will produce with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier. Warner Bros. will distribute, and Village Roadshow Pictures, who will also co-finance, will handle in select territories.

Hale will play a gym teacher and Lennon will play the principal at the school where the men went to school as kids.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Sadler, Skarlatos, Stone and Jeffrey E. Stern; and Bruce Berman to exec produce. Dorothy Blyskal will write the script.

Hale can currently be seen in “Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight” and will next be seen opposite Jennifer Garner in Fox 2000’s dramatic comedy “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.” Hale soon begins production on season 7 of HBO’s “Veep,” which he recently received an Emmy nomination, and on season 6 of Netflix’s “Arrested Development.”

Lennon will co-star in Netflix’s “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” which tells the story of the creation of the National Lampoon. Lennon plays Michael O’Donoghue, one of the first writers at the Harvard Lampoon and the first head writer on “Saturday Night Live.”

Lennon is repped by Principato-Young, UTA, and Jackoway, Tyerman Wertheimer, Austen, Mandelbaum, Morris & Klein. Hale is repped by by UTA, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP.