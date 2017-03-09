“Veep” star Tony Hale has joined the cast of Fox 2000’s coming-of-age story “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” with Nick Robinson.

The studio began developing “Simon” in October after it picked up movie rights to Becky Albertalli’s 2015 book about a gay teen who has not come out to his classmates. When an email he sends to a boy (that he’s never met) falls into the wrong hands, he finds himself in a complicated situation when he’s blackmailed by the class clown.

Greg Berlanti, one of the architects of DC’s television universe, is attached to direct from a script by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Fox-based Temple Hill, which has produced the “Twilight” and “Maze Runner” franchises along with “The Fault in Our Stars,” is producing “Simon” along with Pouya Shahbazian’s New Leaf Literary & Media.

The cast includes Jennifer Garner, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Logan Miller and Talitha Bateman. The first major casting came when “Jurassic World” star Robinson signed on to “Simon” in early December.

Hale is a four-time Emmy nominee in the supporting actor category for HBO’s “Veep,” in which he portrays personal aide Gary Walsh. He has won twice. The sixth season premieres April 16.

Hale is repped by UTA.