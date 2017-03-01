“Scandal” star Tony Goldwyn and Julianna Margulies will narrate the documentary “Above the Drowning Sea.”

The doc is about the Jewish refugee experience in Shanghai during World War II. Nick Mancuso will also lend his voice to the project.

With no countries willing to take them in, Jews fleeing the Holocaust found their only escape was to Shanghai thanks to the intercession of Chinese diplomat Ho Feng-Shan.

“All my grandparents came here as Jewish refugees to a country that greeted them with open arms,” Margulies said in statement. “When I was asked to narrate this film about refugees then and today, I immediately picked up the phone and said I’d do it. Who wouldn’t?”

Margulies is known for her Emmy-winning turns on “ER” and “The Good Wife,” while Goldwyn currently stars opposite Kerry Washington on “Scandal.”

The documentary was written and directed by Emmy award winning producer Rene Balcer and Nicola Zavaglia and is a co-production of Balcer’s Mattawin Company, Canada’s Time and Rhythm Cinema and Hong Kong’s Shine Express. It is set for a Spring 2017 release.

