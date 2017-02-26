After winning a Spirit Award for best international film, “Toni Erdmann” director Maren Ade stepped into the backstage press tent where the media was interested in asking her one question in particular: What does she think of the news that her film is set to be remade with Jack Nicholson touted to play a central role?

“It’s a bit funny because I always had the feeling that it was a movie that could be remade,” she said. “When we were shooting it was one of my favorite jokes to say, ‘It doesn’t matter if it’s not perfect, it will be done better in the remake,'” Ade said.

When asked if she would be a part of the remake, Ade dismissed rumors that she would be involved.

“That was a wrong announcement maybe, or it was misunderstood, I will definitely not be involved,” Ade revealed. “I’m having a divorce from ‘Toni Erdmann’ now, I’ll be happy when it’s Monday and I’ll be done.”

Earlier this month, Variety broke the news that a remake of the Oscar-nominated comedy-drama was in the works, with legendary actor Jack Nicholson reportedly set to end his break from acting which dates back to 2010. Variety also reported that Kristen Wiig is lining up to star, with Adam McKay set to produce along with Wiig, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Ade also commented that she was looking forward to seeing Jack Nicholson in the role.

“I mean Jack Nicholson is one of the best actors that has ever been alive. I have to say there are so many films with him that I love so much,” Ade said. “It’s also surreal that someone else is playing the role because it’s like introducing a new father to me… but I actually think I will enjoy sitting and watching a remake of ‘Toni Erdmann.'”