‘Toni Erdmann’ Star Ingrid Bisu Joins Horror-Thriller ‘The Nun’

Ingrid Bisu has joined the horror-thriller “The Nun,” which has begun shooting in Romania.

“The Nun,” New Line’s spinoff of “The Conjuring 2,” stars Demian Bichir as a priest, Taissa Farmiga as a nun and Bonnie Arrons, who is reprising her role from the second “Conjuring” movie. Corin Hardy is directing the movie.

The studio began developing “The Nun” last June, shortly after “The Conjuring 2” opened. Producers are James Wan, who directed the two “Conjuring” movies and produced the sequel through his Atomic Monster company, and Peter Safran, who produced both movies.

“The Nun” is set for release on July 13, 2018 — a Friday the 13th.

The story centers on a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania taking her own life, with a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret and confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun from “The Conjuring 2.”

Jonas Bloquet (“Elle”) plays a villager. Charlotte Hope (“Game of Thrones”) portrays the abbey’s Sister Victoria and Bisu (“Toni Erdmann”) will play Sister Oana. The script for “The Nun” is written by Gary Dauberman and Wan.

Bisu played the part of Anca, a Romanian employee of a global consulting firm, in “Toni Erdmann.”

“The Conjuring 2” deals with the 1977 case of demonic possession of an 11-year-old British girl, played by Madison Wolfe. New Line has already successfully spun off 2014’s “Annabelle” from the demonic doll in 2013’s “The Conjuring.” “Annabelle” was a massive hit with $256 million worldwide on a $6 million budget, with a sequel set for an August release. “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2” each grossed $320 million worldwide.