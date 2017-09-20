Alicia Vikander Is Lara Croft in First Trailer for ‘Tomb Raider’ (Watch)

Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft in the new trailer for “Tomb Raider.”

“Your father’s gone. You can pick up where he left off,” Croft is told in the first official trailer. “I see so much of him in you.”

Following a shipwreck, Croft ends up in enemy territory. “You shouldn’t have come here,” Walton Goggins’ character tells her. “But I’m glad that you did.”

As the rest of the action-packed trailer plays out, Croft’s mission is made clear: “Close the tomb once and for all. The fate of humanity is now in your hands,” a voiceover says.

Roar Uthaug directed the movie based on a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Daniel Wu and Dominic West also star. The film is adapted from a popular video game. Angelina Jolie played the character in two films — one released in 2001 called “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and a sequel two years later “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.”

Vikander won an Academy Award for her supporting role in the movie “The Danish Girl.” She is also known for her performances in “Ex Machina,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,” and 2016’s “Jason Bourne.”

Warner Bros. has scheduled the film’s release for March 16, 2018. Watch the full trailer for “Tomb Raider” below: