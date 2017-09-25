Alicia Vikander’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Fights to Top of Social Media Charts

Alicia Vikander’s “Tomb Raider” easily topped social media buzz last week with 54,000 new conversations in the wake of the movie’s first trailer, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

Warner Bros. released a teaser and poster on Sept. 18, followed by the action-packed trailer the next day, and a featurette on Sept. 20. The trailer made Croft’s mission clear: “Close the tomb once and for all.”

Roar Uthaug directed the movie based on a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Daniel Wu and Dominic West also star. The film is adapted from a popular video game. Angelina Jolie played the character in two movies — 2001’s “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and the sequel, “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.” The reboot opens on March 16.

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” generated nearly 40,000 new conversations last week as the studio released an Imax poster on Sept. 20, and a fan remake of the trailer set in the ’80s surfaced. That drove the total number of new conversations past 1.1 million, more than a month before its Nov. 3 opening.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is a sequel to 2011’s “Thor” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” with Taika Waititi directing from a screenplay by Eric Pearson. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” saw 27,000 new conversations last week as the studio released plot details. Speculation has emerged that the full trailer will drop Oct. 9.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has generated more than 2.64 million new conversations more than two months before its Dec. 15 launch. Directed by Rian Johnson, the movie picks up from 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Fox’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” generated 20,000 new conversations last week as the studio released first-look images and teased a new trailer, which dropped on Sunday.

The movie — the third in the “Maze Runner” trilogy — is directed by Wes Ball. O’Brien’s character is on a mission to find a cure to the “flare,” a deadly disease. Fox will release the film on Jan. 26.

Warner Bros.’ “Blade Runner 2049” produced 16,000 new conversations last week to lift its total to 440,000, ahead of its Oct. 6 opening. The sequel stars Ryan Gosling, with Harrison Ford reprising his Rick Deckard role from the 1982 original.