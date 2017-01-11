Daniel Wu is set to join the reboot of WB/MGM/GK Films’ “Tomb Raider,” the latest adaptation of the popular video game, starring Alicia Vikander as the iconic character Lara Croft.

Warner Bros. recently announced the movie — from Norwegian director Roar Uthaug — will be released on March 16, 2018.

Wu will play Lu Ren, a ship captain who partners with Croft on a quest to find her father.

MGM joined the project in 2013, acquiring rights to the video game to develop the feature in partnership with Graham King’s GK Films. King, who obtained “Tomb Raider” in 2011 from Square Enix, will serve as producer.

Cassidy Lange is overseeing production for MGM and Niija Kuykendall is handling production for Warner Bros.

The original “Tomb Raider” video game was released in 1996 by London-based Eidos Interactive, which is now part of Square Enix. Square Enix released a reboot in 2013 with a younger, 21-year-old Croft being sent off on her first big adventure amid amped-up action and set pieces.

Paramount’s two films starring Angelina Jolie as the British archaeologist were released in 2001 and 2003, and grossed a combined $431 million worldwide.

Wu is the star of the martial arts series “Into the Badlands,” which returns to AMC for its second season this spring. He is repped by CAA, Leverage Management, and attorney P.J. Shapiro.