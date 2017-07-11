Production Wraps on ‘Hustle Down’ Starring Tom Sizemore, Bai Ling (EXCLUSIVE)

Production has just wrapped in Baja, Mexico, on action-comedy “Hustle Down,” starring Tom Sizemore, Bai Ling and Paul Sidhu, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Hustle Down” is produced by Ultramedia in collaboration with Badhouse Studios. The film also features Kevin Gage, Raymond J. Barry, Vanessa Angel, and Noel Gugliemi.

R. Ellis Frazier directed from Benjamin Budd’s script in which Sizemore portrays a two-bit hustler and the driver for a Baja drug cartel, finds himself relying on a skilled-but-reluctant bounty hunter, portrayed by Sidhu, to stay out of the grasps of a merciless assassin and vicious thugs led by a rival gang leader. The duo crosses paths with a sultry dancer — played by Ling, who has many secrets and a greater stake in all of this than they first realize.

Beaumont and Frazier produced with Justin Nesbitt, Jessica Hoang, and Geoffrey Ross serving as co-producers. Ultramedia is handling worldwide sales and plans to screen the film for buyers at the American Film Market in November.

Beaumont and Frazier teamed on “Dead Drop.” Beaumont’s credits include Helen Hunt’s “Ride,” “Emelie” and “2307: Winter’s Dream.”

Sizemore’s credits include “Heat,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Black Hawk Down,” and the upcoming “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House.” Sidhu starred in “2307: Winter’s Dream,” “Aakhari Decision” and “The Black Russian.” Bai Ling is known for “Crank: High Voltage,” “The Crow” and “Anna and the King.”