Marking three decades in Hollywood, Tom Rothman is being honored with the Producers Guild of America’s Milestone Award. Best known in Hollywood for a passionate approach to movies, Rothman has been chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group for the past two years, where he oversees the studio’s motion picture production and distribution activities worldwide. The award will be presented to Rothman at the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Jan. 28. It’s the PGA’s top honorary award, recognizing historic contributions to the entertainment industry. Previous recipients include Clint Eastwood, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, Sherry Lansing, Ron Meyer, Bob and Harvey Weinstein, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, and 2016 recipient Jim Gianopulos.

Rothman broke into Hollywood in 1987 as an executive VP of Columbia Pictures after leaving the law firm of Kurnit, Klein & Selz. In 1989, he became president of worldwide production for the Samuel Goldwyn Company in 1989, then founded Fox Searchlight Pictures in 1994 and served as president for six years.

He became chairman of Fox Filmed Entertainment from 2000 to 2005 and added the CEO title from 2005 to 2013. During his time at Fox, he oversaw all of the studio’s filmmaking operations — which included all-time box office leader “Avatar” — and, starting in 2009, Twentieth Century Fox Television. He joined Sony Pictures in late 2013 as chairman of TriStar Productions.

Upcoming projects at Sony include re-launches “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Jumanji”; “Trainspotting 2” and new projects including “The Dark Tower”; “The Emoji Movie”; a comedic “Holmes and Watson” with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly; Edgar Writer’s “Baby Driver”; and “Rock That Body,” an R-rated comedy, starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz.

Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said, “Our industry has benefited immensely from Tom’s instincts, tenacity and vision. From his championing of independent storytellers early in his career to his nurturing of studio films on an epic scale, Tom’s passion for movies has been one of the unstoppable creative engines of our business.”