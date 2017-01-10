Dome Karukoski’s “Tom of Finland” is set to open the 40th edition of Goteborg Film Festival.

Set for a theatrical rollout in Feburary, “Tom of Finland” is a biopic about groundbreaking Finnish artist Touko Laaksonen, a pioneering figure in late 20th-century gay culture. Pekka Strang (“Colorado Avenue”) plays Laaksonen, who succeeded in overcoming oppression and homophobia through art.

“It’s a beautiful, intelligent and deeply moving portrayal of a fascinating life and a unique artistry,’ said the festival’s artistic director Jonas Holmberg. “‘Tom of Finland’ is an artistically powerful film possessing great power to attract international attention, which makes it the perfect opening film for the Göteborg Film Festival.”

Karukoski, whose previous film “Heart of a Lion” addressed racism through the tale of a Finnish Neo-Nazi character, said “Heart of Lion” started out as as story about an artist and became “a story about freedom of expression, about our society.” says.

London-based sales company Protagonist represents the film in international markets. Nordic outfit Helsinki Filmi produced.

The 40th edition of Goteborg Film Festival will take place Jan.27 to Feb.6.