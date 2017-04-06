The organizers of the Nantucket Film Festival (NFF) have announced the honorees to be celebrated as part of this year’s Screenwriters Tribute, with Oscar-winning screenwriter/director Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) slated to take home the festival’s headline accolade, the Screenwriters Tribute Award.

NFF will also recognize BAFTA-winning documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield with its Special Achievement in Documentary Storytelling Award. Broomfield is know for a four-decades decade career that encompasses titles such as “Kurt & Courtney,” “Biggie and Tupac,” “Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer,” and his latest documentary feature, “Whitney: Can I Be Me.”

Additionally, the festival will honor Emmy-nominated writing duo David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik with its Create Impact in Television Writing Award. Crane and Klarik are co-creators of the four-time Emmy-nominated Showtime series “Episodes.” The team also co-created CBS comedy series “The Class.”

McCarthy’s most recent movie project, 2016’s “Spotlight,” earned him (along with co-writer Josh Singer) an Oscar for best original screenplay in addition to the film’s award for best picture. He’s also written and directed films including “The Station Agent,” “The Visitor” and “Win Win.”

“These are four honorees who exemplify the power of storytelling in today’s media landscape, and its use as a tool for audience empowerment and enlightenment around the world.” said Mystelle Brabbée, Executive Director of the Nantucket Film Festival.

The Screenwriters Tribute will take place June 23. Award presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Past presenters have included Diane Keaton, Glenn Close, Zachary Quinto, Bradley Whitford, and Lorne Michaels.

The 22nd Annual Nantucket Film Festival runs from June 21-26.