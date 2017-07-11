Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley Sci-Fi Movie ‘Chaos Walking’ Gets Release Date

Lionsgate has set a March 1, 2019, release date for the science-fiction adventure “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

Doug Liman is directing while Allison Shearmur and Doug Davison are producers. The screenplay will be written by Patrick Ness, Charlie Kaufman and John Lee Hancock.

The film is based on Patrick Ness’s “Chaos Walking: The Knife of Never Letting Go,” a book that was published in 2008 as the first in a trilogy. It is set in a dystopian world where all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts.

The book is centered on the only boy in a town of men, who discovers something awful hidden from him and is forced to flee with only his dog. With the townspeople in pursuit, the duo then stumbles upon a strange and silent girl and set off on a white-knuckle journey in which the boy must unlearn everything he knows to figure out who he truly is.

Holland is known for the recent box office hit, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” He got his start on the West End in the “Billy Elliot” musical. Ridley shot to fame after appearing in “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.”

It’s the third title set for March 1, 2019. Fox is launching police thriller “The Force” and Universal has set “How to Train Your Dragon 3” on that date.