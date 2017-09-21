Tom Hanks to Star in Remake of Swedish Hit Comedy ‘A Man Called Ove’

Tom Hanks is attached to star in “A Man Called Ove,” a remake of the popular Swedish film directed by Hannes Holm.

Hanks will also produce along with his producing partner Gary Goetzman through their Playtone production banner. Rita Wilson will also produce along with Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro for his Nordic major SF Studios.

“A Man Called Ove” was nominated for two Academy Awards earlier this year and was the highest-grossing foreign language film in the United States in 2016. In addition, the film was awarded best comedy at the European Film Awards in 2016.

Fredrik Backman’s debut novel became an international sensation following its 2012 publication, hitting No 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List and remaining on the list for a consecutive 77 weeks. It has been translated into 43 languages.

“This story about love, tolerance and hope amplifies the qualities in movies that are hallmarks of the classic films we know and love,” said Wilson. “’A Man Called Ove’ transcended the language barrier to touch readers and audiences in ways we long for. What an honor to be part of such beautiful material.”

“A Man Called Ove” is one of the features included in SF Studios’ strategy to produce English language films for the international market based on Nordic IP and/or with Nordic talent. First out is “Borg/McEnroe,” starring Sverrir Gudnasson, Shia LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgard, directed by Janus Metz which just had its world premiere as the opening film of Toronto Film Festival, and is sold to over 150 countries.

It will be followed by the thriller “Horizon Line” written by “10 Cloverfield Lane” scribes Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken, and “I am Victor” written by James Bond scribes Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, based on an upcoming novel by Jo Nesbo, to be directed by Baltasar Kormakur.

Hanks is represented by CAA and can be seen next in Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee.