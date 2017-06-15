‘Tokyo Ghoul,’ Based on Bestselling Japanese Manga, Set for World Premiere in L.A.

@varietyjpn
Japan's 'Tokyo Ghoul,' Based on Popular
Sui Ishida/Shueisha

Japanese horror-action film “Tokyo Ghoul,” based on a bestselling manga, is set to premiere in Los Angeles next month at Anime Expo 2017 and is slated for release in 23 countries.

The film is the debut feature of director Kentaro Hagiwara, who won the Sundance/NHK International Filmmaker Award in 2013. “Tokyo Ghoul” tells the story of human-eating creatures called “ghouls” that are spreading throughout the Japanese capital. The main character, Kaneki, is a boy who, after an accident, is half-human, half-ghoul.

The original manga has sold 23 million copies since 2011 and been adapted for animation and gaming versions.

The film stars Masataka Kubota as Kaneki. Yu Aoi plays Rise. Newly announced cast members include Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Seika Furuhata as Yoriko Kosaka, Tomoya Maeno as detective Ippei Kusaba, Dankan as ghoul expert Hisashi Ogura, and Ryo Iwamatsu as Dr. Akihiro Kano.

Don Davis, who worked on the “Matrix” films, is the composer. Makoto Yokoyama, who worked on the “Power Rangers” franchise, is the action director.

Funimation is distributing the film in the U.S.

Hagiwara is a graduate of the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad