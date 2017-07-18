Todd Haynes to Receive Locarno Lifetime Achievement Award

ROME – The Locarno Film Festival will pay homage to Todd Haynes with its Pardo d’Onore Manor lifetime achievement award.

The Oscar-nominated U.S. director will also be celebrated by the prominent Swiss fest with screenings of his latest film “Wonderstruck” and also his first feature “Poison,” which competed in Locarno in 1991.

Haynes is expected to make the trek to Locarno for the Aug. 7 tribute.

“In his seven feature films to date Todd Haynes has shaped out an original universe in which his familiarity with U.S. and European cinema, his passion for the films of Sirk and Fassbinder, go hand in glove with a modern sensibility,” Locarno artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

“His characters – often with extraordinary performances by the female leads – bring back the magic of great cinema, of art that achieves the sublimation of reality without lapsing into disenchantment,” Chatrian added.

“Poison,”  a triptych of stories about transgression and persecution inspired by late French writer Jean Genet, will be part of a sidebar called Locarno70, celebrating the fest’s 70th anniversary through a selection of 11 first features presented at the event, which has always championed international indie cinema.

Other directors expected to be on hand in Locarno as part of this celebratory sidebar include Russia’s Aleksandr Sokurov, France’s Catherine Breillat, Pakistan’s Sabiha Sumar, Switzerland’s Villi Hermann and Italy’s Alina Marazzi.

The 70th Locarno Festival will run Aug. 2-12.

