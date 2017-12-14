Tina Fey, Robert Carlock to Be Honored by Writers Guild of America East

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will receive the Writers Guild of America East’s Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence.

The duo will be honored at the 70th Annual Writers Guild Awards at New York’s Edison Ballroom on Feb. 11. The WGA East gives the award to writers “who embody the spirit, commitment, and comic genius of Mr. Sargent, as well as his dedication to mentoring new writers.”

Sargent served as president of the WGA East for 14 years and his credits include being a writer/producer of “Saturday Night Live” for more than 20 years. The Sargent Award has previously been presented to Judd Apatow, Steve O’Donnell, Gary David Goldberg, Norman Stiles, Lorne Michaels, and James L. Brooks.

“We are honored to accept the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence,” Fey and Carlock said. “This is particularly meaningful for us as Herb created ‘Weekend Update,’ which is where we first worked together in the late ’90s. Like Herb, Tina grew up in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. And, like Robert, Herb was a Caucasian male, which used to be cool.”

Fey joined the guild in 1997 as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and became its first female head writer in 1999. Her 2005 screenplay for “Mean Girls” was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for best adapted screenplay and has been adapted into a musical, which will make its Broadway debut next year. In 2010, she was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

Carlock joined the guild in 1996 as a writer for “The Dana Carvey Show” and worked at “Saturday Night Live” from 1996 to 2001. He was also a writer on “Friends” and penned the screenplay for “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” which was produced by and starred Fey.

In 2006, Fey created “30 Rock,” which would run for seven seasons on NBC. Both Carlock and Fey served as showrunners and executive producers on the show, which won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series three times. It also received a Peabody Award for its second season.

Fey and Carlock co-executive produce the NBC sitcom “Great News” and co-created “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which was recently renewed for a fourth season by Netflix. Carlock won a Writers Guild Award for best episodic comedy for “Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!”

Fey has been nominated for 17 Writers Guild Awards and Carlock has been up for 11.