Timothee Chalamet, who starred in “Call Me By Your Name,” is in talks to come on board opposite Steve Carell in the drug addiction story “Beautiful Boy.”

Amazon Studios is financing and distributing and Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing. The story is based on David Sheff’s 2008 book “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” which described his son Nic’s methamphetamine addiction and its impact on his family.

Variety reported in 2015 that Felix van Groeningen (“The Broken Circle Breakdown”) was attached to direct the project. Cameron Crowe was originally on board to direct but the director subsequently left the project to direct “Aloha.”

Van Groeningen directed the 2012 Belgian title “The Broken Circle Breakdown,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Carell will next be seen in the upcoming “Battle of the Sexes” as Bobby Riggs opposite Emma Stone as Billy Jean King.

Chalamet starred opposite Armie Hammer in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name,” which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival and will be released by Sony Classics later this year. He’s starring in “Hot Summer Nights,” which will premiere next month at SXSW.

