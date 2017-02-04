Oscar nominee Timo von Gunten will direct “Eiffel,” an action/heist film that chronicles the exploits of international con man Victor Lustig, Variety has learned exclusively.

Swiss director von Gunten and Giacun Caduff are nominated for a 2017 Academy Award in the live-action short film category for “La Femme et le TGV,” starring Jane Birkin in the title role.



“We are extremely pleased to be associated with Timo, a talented young filmmaker whose extraordinary short, ‘La Femme et le TGV’ has received a much-deserved nomination by the Academy,” said Silvatar Media principals Chady Eli Mattar and Scott C. Silver on Friday. “He brings an amazing level of creativity and boundless energy to our project and we strongly believe that he has the unique capability to bring ‘Eiffel’ to life.”

Morgan Hage wrote the script from an earlier screenplay penned by David Polcyn and Erik Rodgers based on a story by von Gunten. Silver and Mattar are producing alongside Jean de Meuron and David Willing, with Eric Dupont, Pavlina Hatoupis, and Alfred S. Newman executive producing.

One of Lustig’s cons involved building a “money-printing machine” that would produce $100 bills, while his most famous swindle persuaded victims that the Eiffel Tower was being sold for scrap and that he was selecting the dealer to carry out the task.

Von Gunten is the founder and owner of BMC Films. He is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus and Adam Riback.