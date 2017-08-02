Time Warner Quarterly Earnings Get Boost From HBO, ‘Wonder Woman’

Time Warner’s second quarter earnings got a boost from “Wonder Woman’s” box office success and subscriber growth at its cable operations.

Profits at the entertainment conglomerate beat Wall Street expectations with earnings per-share of $1.33 per share, up from $1.29 per-share in the prior-year period. Revenues grew 5% to $7.3 billion, even as operating income decreased 8% to $1.7 billion. Analysts had projected that Time Warner would post per-share earnings of $1.19 on revenue of $7.3 billion.

The earnings report comes as Time Warner is awaiting government approval for its $85 billion sale to AT&T. The company said it expects the deal will close by the end of 2017. Even without the rubber stamp, AT&T is moving forward with plans to integrate Time Warner into the fold. The telecom giant announced last week that John Stankey will serve as CEO of its media group, giving him control of Time Warner’s properties.

Time Warner’s portfolio includes its film studio Warner Bros., its cable division Turner, and the premium cable giant HBO.

It was a mixed quarter for Warner Bros., which saw revenues climb 12% to $3 billion as “Wonder Woman” packed in crowds and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” debuted on home entertainment platforms. Operating income decreased 28% to $223 million, however, on higher print and advertising expenses. The studio also had a huge flop with “King Arthur,” its misguided attempt to scuff up the Round Table set.

HBO’s revenues increased 1% to $1.5 billion on higher subscriber numbers. The channel behind “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” did experience declines in home entertainment and international licensing revenues. Operating income increased 10% to $531 million aided by lower programming costs.

More to come…