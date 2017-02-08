Film hits like “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and new “water cooler” shows like “Westworld” brightened Time Warner’s most recent financial quarter.

Revenues at the company behind HBO, Warner Bros., and CNN rose 11% to $7.9 billion during the three-month period ending in December, while operating profits jumped 25% to $1.8 billion. Adjusted earnings per share topped out at $1.25, an 18% increase from the $1.06 Time Warner recorded during the prior-year quarter. Net income was down sharply, falling from $857 million in the comparable period to $293 million in the most recent quarter. Time Warner attributed the decline to $1 billion it spent in debt repurchases.

The adjusted results and double-digit revenue increase beat expectations. Wall Street was projecting earnings of $1.19 a share on $7.72 billion in revenue, according to Reuters.

The financial snapshot was unveiled at a time of tremendous change for the company. Time Warner is trying to attract government approval for its $85.4 billion sale to AT&T, a move that the telecom giant hopes will marry the media conglomerates networks, cable properties, and movie studio with its distribution network of mobile phone users. Time Warner said the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2017.

“All our operating divisions increased revenue and profits while also making investments to capitalize on the growing demand for the very best video content and new ways to deliver it to audiences around the world,” said Jeff Bewkes, Time Warner CEO, in a statement.

Bewkes went on to note that Warner Bros. had its second best year at the global box office and was the top supplier of programs to broadcast networks. The film side of the business had suffered in recent years, mired down in flops like “Pan” and “Jupiter Ascending.” But it recaptured its stride last year and closed 2016 on a high note. Revenues increased 17% to $3.9 billion due to the studio’s success with “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a Harry Potter spin-off, and “The Accountant,” a thriller with Ben Affleck thriller. Another Affleck film, “Live By Night,” flopped, leading to an estimated $75 million in losses, but that didn’t get a wide release until January and won’t show up in financial results until later this year. Operating income for Warner Bros. rose 57% to $574 million.

HBO also had a strong quarter, one that was fueled by “Westworld,” a science-fiction thriller that became the most watched freshman series in the cable network’s history. Revenues for the cable channel increased 6% to $1.5 billion, which was partly attributable to stronger subscription sales.

Operating income for the premium cable network behind “Veep” and “Game of Thrones” increased 9% to $429 million.

Turner, the Time Warner unit behind TBS, TNT, and CNN, saw its revenues increase 7% to $2.8 billion, on a rise in international subscriptions, even as advertising sales fell by 2%.

Operating income increased 8% to $841 million.

Shares of Time Warner rose slightly in pre-market trading, climbing .47% to $96.97.