“Ride Along” director Tim Story has come on board to direct the latest reboot of “Shaft.”

The film is being produced by John Davis, Ira Napoliello, and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris, who wrote the script with Alex Barnow.

The original 1971 version starred Richard Roundtree as a smooth private detective who is hired by a drug lord to find his kidnapped daughter. The character became a pop culture icon and the theme song, written by Barry White, went on to win an Oscar.

Paramount Pictures rebooted the film in 2002 with Samuel L. Jackson taking over the role and John Singleton writing and directing.

New Line has since acquired the rights to the pic and revved up development after Barris pitched a new idea that excited execs. No meetings have taken place on who would play the titular role.

Story most recently directed “Ride Along 2” following the success of the original “Ride Along,” a runaway hit scoring $134 million at the domestic box office. He also helped helm the “Barbershop” franchise as well as the “The Fantastic Four” series starring Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis.

He is repped by UTA and attorney Matt Johnson at Ziffren Brittenham LLP. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.