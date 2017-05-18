Tim Story to Direct, Produce Movie on 1921 Tulsa Race Riot

Tim Story, helmer of the three “Ride Along” movies, is directing and producing a feature film about the deadly 1921 Tulsa Race Riot.

Story and Doug Griffin are producing through the Story Company with Christine Holder and Mark Holder of Zero Gravity. Zak Kilberg and Blue Ridge Media are executive producing. Christopher Kubasik has been hired to write the screenplay, inspired by Corinda Marsh’s historical novel “Holocaust in the Homeland: Black Wall Street’s Last Days.”

The book’s account, seen through the eyes of a fictional reporter, focuses on the Greenwood section of Tulsa, Okla., which was called “Black Wall Street” because of its economic success. The riot completely razed Greenwood, destroying the lives of its 10,000 residents.

The riot began over a Memorial Day weekend after a young black man was accused of raping a young white female. That resulted in thousands of white residents rampaging through the community and planes dropping burning balls of turpentine on homes. No records exist as to how many people were killed and injured and no one was ever prosecuted. An American Red Cross social worker wrote in a 1921 report that up to 300 blacks were killed.

The riot was mostly ignored until 1996, when the state legislature authorized the Oklahoma Commission to Investigate the Tulsa Race Riot. HBO aired “The Tulsa Lynching of 1921: A Hidden Story” in 2000.

Story’s directing credits include the two “Think Like a Man” movies, “Fantastic Four,” and “Barbershop.” He’s directing and executive producing Showtime’s upcoming comedy series “White Famous,” based on Jamie Foxx’s personal experiences.

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.