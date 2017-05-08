Tim Blake Nelson to Star in ‘The True Don Quixote’

Tim Blake Nelson is starring as the title character in the movie “The True Don Quixote,” a modern-day version based on the classic novel by Miguel de Cervantes.

Shooting began Monday near New Orleans with Chris Poche (“Over The Hedge”) directing from his own script. Jacob Batalon (“Spiderman: Homecoming”) is co-starring as Sancho Panza.

Producers are Trey Burvant through Charthouse Films and Jason Waggenspack through his Neutral Ground Films.

The story is centered on a man who’s safe and comfortable and bored to death with his life. In his state of despair, the stories of passion and pain change his mind until he awakens insane, anointing himself as Don Quixote to find adventure, fame and glory that will make his life worthwhile — while never leaving his one-mile square neighborhood.

“Don Quixote,” published in two parts in 1605 and 1615, centers on a Spanish nobleman who loses his sanity as he seeks to revive chivalry. Poche noted that “Don Quixote” is the most published book in the world after the Bible.

“At the same time, it’s this hilarious, intimate little buddy comedy about a guy who essentially just goes out and attacks his neighborhood because he goes insane from boredom and propaganda, which feels very timely,” he said. And who better than the brilliant Tim Blake Nelson to capture Don Quixote’s combination of despair and joy?”

Executive producers are Karey Kirkpatrick, Rick French, Sal Scaccia, Josh Mayer, Susan Brennan and Sidney D. Torres III. Beth Burvant is a co-producer.

The book was adapted in 1964 as Broadway play “Man of La Mancha” and as a 1972 movie starring Peter O’Toole, James Coco and Sophia Loren. Terry Gilliam has been attempting to make “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” for many year.

Nelson stars in Anne Hathaway’s sci-fi comedy “Colossal.” He’s represented by UTA and Gateway Management. Batalon is repped by Paradigm.