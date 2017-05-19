Tilda Swinton Defends Netflix at Cannes: ‘We Didn’t Come Here for Awards’

Netflix came crashing onto the Croisette on Friday morning, under a cloud of controversy and debate, with the premiere of its first in-competition feature, “Okja,” a sci-fi epic directed by Bong Joon-ho about a girl who tries to save her giant pet pig from an enigmatic corporation.

The acclaimed South Korean filmmaker responded with humor to a technical glitch, which forced Cannes to restart “Okja” at the press screening. “What happened this morning, I’m happy about it,” Bong said at a press conference with his cast. “You guys can watch the opening sequence twice.”

Tilda Swinton (who plays twin sisters in the film, one good and one bad) defended Netflix’s presence in the South of France. “The truth is, we didn’t actually come here for prizes,” Swinton said. “We came here to show the film to the Cannes Film Festival. We get the wonderful opportunity and privilege to screen our film on that screen.”

Added Jake Gyllenhaal: “It’s truly a blessing when art can reach one person … particularly in today’s age and date, when we are inundated with information, sometimes true, sometimes not, that we can get the artistic expression in whatever form we can.”

Gyllenhaal then quickly made a quick aside about the recent news out of Washington D.C. “I’m very excited about the appointment of Robert Mueller,” he said about the special prosecutor who will investigate Donald Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

It’s been a political Cannes for other reasons. On Thursday, Cannes jury president Pedro Almodovar had said he couldn’t imagine giving the Palme d’Or to a movie that didn’t play on the big screen. But that declaration didn’t seem to bother Bong, the acclaimed director of “Snowpiercer.”

“I’m just happy he will watch this movie tonight,” Bong said. “He can say anything—I’m fine.” He spoke highly of collaborating with the streaming giant. “I loved working with Netflix,” he said. “They gave me great support — the budget for this film is considerable. Giving such a budget to a director isn’t very common.”

Gyllenhaal said he was such a fan of Bong, that he expressed interest in the role before even reading the script — just based on the description of the pig. His character, a TV personality who comments on the plight of animals, projects a high-pitched voice. “You should hear me in the morning,” Gyllenhaal said. The timbre was inspired by instructions from his director. “He drew me a picture of the top end of the guitar. He said, ‘That’s where his voice is.’ It was left up to my interpretation.”

The film speaks to themes of animal rights. “I still live outnumbered by animals,” Swinton said. “Some of them are human. You can read ‘Okja’ as a lesson to all of us. As animals are: how to live, loyalty, patience, presence, the love of a good walk, catching a ball. It’s an important corrective when capitalism is upping it’s game.”