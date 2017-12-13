Tiffany Haddish Joins Ike Barinholtz in Satirical Thriller ‘The Oath’

“Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish has come on board as an executive producer and star in Ike Barinholtz’s satirical thriller “The Oath,” which will mark his feature directorial debut.

The cast also includes Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia”), Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, Chris Ellis, and John Cho. QC Entertainment, which also backed Jordan Peele’s horror hit “Get Out” and “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” will produce and finance the film, which was unveiled in September.

The movie — set in a near-future America in which citizens are required to take a loyalty oath — follows a man trying to make it through the Thanksgiving holiday without destroying his family. Barinholtz wrote the script.

In addition to Barinholtz, the producers are Sean McKittrick, Ray Mansfield, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Andrew Robinson, and David Stassen. QC Entertainment and UTA are co-representing “The Oath” for domestic sales.

Haddish starred on the NBC sitcom “The Carmichael Show” then broke out in Universal’s “Girls Trip.” She can next be seen opposite Kevin Hart in that studio’s “Night School.” She is repped by APA and Principato-Young Entertainment.

