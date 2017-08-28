‘Thor: Ragnorak’ Leads Movie Social Media Chatter With Help From Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” easily topped social media buzz last week with 57,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

The studio released a new poster on Aug. 24, and a new clips of Thor’s fight with Hulk on Aug. 26 — released on the same day as Saturday’s fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The tentpole has now generated more than 850,000 new conversations and is scheduled for release on Nov. 3.

“Thor: Ragnorak” led social media buzz for three straight weeks from mid-July to early August. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi directed the third standalone “Thor” movie, which stars Chris Hemsworth. Co-stars are Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

Universal’s “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” generated nearly 40,000 new conversations last week in the wake of the Aug. 22 announcement of the casting of Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner and the release of images on Aug. 26.

Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Christine Baranski are returning with Ol Parker writing and directing. The movie begins shooting in September in locations including the U.K. and Croatia and is set for a July 20, 2018 opening.

New Line’s horror-thriller “It” generated nearly 32,000 new conversations after screenings for critics drew strongly positive reviews. “It” has already been projected to break September box office records with its launch on the Sept. 8-10 weekend.

Disney-LucasFilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 23,000 new conversations. Director Rian Johnson tweeted that the film had the fewest wipe transitions of any “Star Wars” movie. Additionally, promotional toys leaked on Aug. 20 and new images were released the next day. An augmented reality promo launched on Aug 24.

Dylan O’Brien’s “American Assassin,” which led the previous week, generated 18,000 new conversations. In the movie, O’Brien plays Mitch Rapp, a CIA recruit whose fiancee is killed in a terrorist attack moments after he’s proposed to her — motivating him to serve in a black ops mission aimed at stopping World War III in the Middle East. He’s trained by deep cover Cold War veteran Stan Hurley, played by Michael Keaton. The film opens on Sept. 15.