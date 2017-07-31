‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Tops Social Media Buzz for Second Consecutive Week

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” dominated social media buzz for the second week in a row with 72,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The activity stemmed from star Tessa Thompson revealing plot details and confirming a post-credits scene on July 26-27. Marvel released a new full trailer featuring both Thor and Hulk at the Marvel showcase at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is scheduled for release on Nov. 3. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi directed the third standalone Thor movie. “Ragnarok” stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

New Line’s “It” generated nearly 50,000 new conversations last week with a new trailer on July 27 that featured Stephen King’s iconic clown Pennywise — starting with him reaching out of a sewer to offer a kid his lost paper boat.

“It” stars “Hemlock Grove” actor Bill Skarsgard as the evil Pennywise. Some of the terrorized children include “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, “Midnight Special’s” Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, and Jeremy Ray Taylor. “It” creeps into theaters on Sept. 8.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” generated 41,000 new conversations following director Joe Russo expanding on the plot setting as speculation continued as to whether Marvel should officially release the trailer that had leaked via fan footage at the Marvel showcase at Comic-Con on July 22. “Avengers: Infinity War” opens May 18.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” produced 25,000 new conversations last week after star Gwendoline Christie revealed details of filming on July 28. “The Last Jedi,” which has already generated 2.25 million new conversations, opens Dec. 15.

Warner Bros.’ upcoming tentpole “Justice League” generated 22,000 new conversations after Variety published a report revealing details about reshoots on July 24, including news that the studio would have to digitally edit out star Henry Cavill’s mustache. “Justice League” opens on Nov. 17.