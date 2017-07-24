‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Leads Social Media Buzz Thanks to Comic-Con

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” dominated social media buzz with an impressive 264,000 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

Marvel released a new full trailer featuring both Thor and Hulk at the Marvel showcase at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22. “Thor: Ragnarok” is scheduled for release on Nov. 3.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi directed the third standalone Thor movie, which seems to be quirkier and more offbeat than the first two, and is already drawing comparisons to “Guardians of the Galaxy.” “Ragnarok” stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleton, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

Warner Bros. upcoming tentpole “Justice League” also performed impressively last week with 215,000 new conversations in the wake of the studio debuting a trailer and new posters with a cast panel at Comic-Con on July 22.

The 4-minute preview of the fifth film in the DC Comics Extended Universe focused mainly on Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash, but also introduced fans to the movie’s main villain, Steppenwolf. “Justice League” opens on Nov. 17.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” generated 90,000 new conversations following the unveiling of a new poster at the Marvel showcase at Comic-Con on July 22, which fans have recorded on their phones and leaked the footage. “Avengers: Infinity War” opens May 18.

Fox’s sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” produced 84,000 new conversations after the studio released a new trailer and an animated short on July 20, and screened footage with a panel at Comic-Con on the same day. Halle Berry chugged a large glass of whiskey at the panel.

The action-comedy opens on Sept. 22. Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum also star.

Steven Spielberg’s “Ready Player One” generated 60,000 after Warner Bros. debuted its first trailer and Spielberg appeared with the cast at Comic-Con on July 22. The director did not discuss must about the plot but noted, “The Iron Giant is a real major player in this story.”

“Ready Player One” opens on March 30.