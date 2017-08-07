‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Continues Social Media Buzz Streak for Third Consecutive Week

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” topped social media buzz for the third week in a row with 29,400 new conversations last week, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

The studio revealed feature artwork on Aug. 4 via Empire magazine. Marvel released a new full trailer featuring both Thor and Hulk at the Marvel showcase at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22.

“Thor: Ragnarok” has now generated more than 800,000 new conversations and is scheduled for release on Nov. 3. “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” helmer Taika Waititi directed the third standalone Thor movie, which stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Anthony Hopkins.

Fox’s “Deadpool 2” generated 28,800 new conversations last week as the studio released the first images of “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz as Domino in the sequel. “Some people just know how to work a red carpet,” Ryan Reynolds captioned the July 31 photo of Domino sprawled over Deadpool in front of a fire.

“Deadpool 2” is opening June 1. Its profile is rising with the studio releasing the first image of Josh Brolin as Cable on Aug. 7.

Disney-Lucasfilm generated 19,000 new conversations as the studio announced a new line of Hasbro action figures for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on July 31, and star John Boyega spoke about the film in an Entertainment Weekly interview three days later. “The Last Jedi,” which has produced 2.28 million new conversations, will open on Dec. 15.

New Line’s horror sequel “Annabelle: Creation” produced 14,700 new conversations last week, ahead of the Aug. 11 launch of the film, a spinoff of 2013’s “The Conjuring” and a sequel to 2014’s “Annabelle.” The two films have combined to gross $570 million worldwide.

Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” generated 14,500 conversations last week as the studio released a new trailer on Aug. 3, building on the Comic-Con footage. The superhero tentpole opens Nov. 17.