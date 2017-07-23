Thor and Loki Team Up in New ‘Ragnarok’ Trailer (Watch)

Thor: Ragnarok trailer
Courtesy of Marvel

A new trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok” left the crowd in Hall H crazed during San Diego Comic-Con. And perhaps the biggest surprise comes courtesy of Tom Hiddleston’s character, Loki.

“Loki’s allegiance has always been slightly unpredictable, and he’s still the God of mischief,” Hiddleston said during Marvel’s panel on Saturday where the footage was unveiled. The trailer shows Loki in change and, later, teaming up with Chris Hemsworth’s titular character.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is scheduled for release on Nov. 3.

Watch the new trailer below:

1 Comment

    1. Kevin Tran says:
      July 22, 2017 at 8:12 pm

      OMG!! Hulk finally speaks.

