You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Thunders to $28 Million at International Box Office

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9118763q)Tessa ThompsonThor: Ragnarok - 2017
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch.

The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry opening day ever for an October release).

The movie earned $1.6 million in Brazil, the largest launch day for an October release. “Thor: Ragnarok” generated an 89% market share.

Disney said the results are ahead of “Doctor Strange,” which opened at the same time last year, as well as substantially ahead of 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” “Doctor Strange” ended up grossing $458 million internationally at current exchange rates.

“Thor Ragnarok” will be open in 52% of the international marketplace by Sunday. Friday openings include Spain, Iceland, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, and Vietnam.

The third “Thor” movie should dominate the early November box office with as much as $125 million in its opening weekend in North America, early projections show.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and the writing team of Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

More Film

  • Lupita Nyong'o Harvey Weinstein

    Lupita Nyong’o, Josh Gad to Star in Zombie Rom-Com ‘Little Monsters’

    Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch. The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry […]

  • Dominic Ng Dominic Ng, Chairman and

    China Opportunities for Hollywood Still Big, Says EastWest Bank's Dominic Ng (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch. The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry […]

  • So Long Boulder City

    'La La Land' Spoof 'So Long Boulder City' Gets Off Broadway Run

    Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch. The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry […]

  • Zapruder film

    Conspiracy Nation: The JFK Documents and the Movie You Have to See (No, It's Not 'JFK')

    Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch. The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry […]

  • Corey Feldman Today

    Corey Feldman Vows to Release Names of Hollywood Pedophiles During 'Today' Interview

    Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch. The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry […]

  • 'Lion Heads Australia's AACTA Awards Nominations

    'Lion' Heads Australia's AACTA Awards Nominations

    Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch. The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad