‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Thunders to $28 Million at International Box Office

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” has grossed $28 million in its first three days in 28 international markets — a week ahead of the tentpole’s U.S. launch.

The U.K. is the top market so far with $6.7 million, followed by South Korea with $3.8 million, France with $3 million, and Australia with $2 million (the biggest industry opening day ever for an October release).

The movie earned $1.6 million in Brazil, the largest launch day for an October release. “Thor: Ragnarok” generated an 89% market share.

Disney said the results are ahead of “Doctor Strange,” which opened at the same time last year, as well as substantially ahead of 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World.” “Doctor Strange” ended up grossing $458 million internationally at current exchange rates.

“Thor Ragnarok” will be open in 52% of the international marketplace by Sunday. Friday openings include Spain, Iceland, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, and Vietnam.

The third “Thor” movie should dominate the early November box office with as much as $125 million in its opening weekend in North America, early projections show.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and the writing team of Craig Kyle and Christopher Yost. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.