Thomas Schlamme Elected Directors Guild President

Veteran director Thomas Schlamme has been elected president of the Directors Guild of America for a two-year term, succeeding Paris Barclay.

Schlamme was selected by acclamation of the 147 delegates at the DGA’s convention on Saturday at DGA headquarters in Los Angeles

Barclay announced earlier this year that he would not seek a third term in accordance with the DGA tradition of presidents only serving two terms. The DGA represents more than 17,000 members.

Schlamme has been on the DGA national board since 2005 and was most recently Third VP. He was co-chair of the 2014 and 2017 negotiating committees together with Secretary Treasurer Michael Apted.

In Ferbuary, the DGA honored Schlamme with the Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award for service to the DGA and its membership. Schlamme joined the DGA in 1978.

“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen by my peers to lead our Guild, and I greatly look forward to taking on the challenges facing our membership and industry,” said Schlamme to the assembled delegates after the vote.

“We have a more than 80-year foundation of leadership. Our strength comes from our solidarity and our ability to anticipate the future. Regardless of what lies ahead, I’m optimistic that our approach assures we are well prepared to protect our creative and economic rights. I am committed to representing the entire membership, and optimistic about tackling the world of tomorrow together.”

The successor deal to the DGA’s master contract was negotiated late last year and contained gains in residuals for streaming services.

“Tommy’s expertise in new media, and his in-depth understanding of new means of distribution were integral to the success of our negotiations, most recently when we achieved unprecedented gains in subscription video on demand residuals,” Apted said. “He is the clear choice to lead our Guild through the obstacles of tomorrow.”

Schlamme is best known as a TV director and has won nine Emmys.