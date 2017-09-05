Thomas Haden Church, Alice Eve, Finn Wittrock to Star in Comedy Thriller ‘Green Olds’

Thomas Haden Church, Alice Eve, and Finn Wittrock will star in the comedy thriller “Green Olds,” with Max Mayer directing.

Myriad Pictures will launch international sales at the Toronto International Film Fetsival. CAA is handling domestic sales.

Mayer is directing from a script written by Dallas Mitchell Brennan in which a young man who encounters a married couple soon finds himself swept into a strange and dangerous love triangle — played out on the road against the stark landscape of the American Southwest.

“I look forward with great joy to working with such a dynamically gifted team to tell a story I find so darkly funny, compelling, and emotionally truthful,” Mayer said.

“Green Olds” will be produced by Wild Invention Pictures with Wild Invention’s Dallas Brennan, Chris Gilligan, and Rabinder Sira serving as producers. George Parra (“Silver Linings Playbook”) will also produce along with Monolith Pictures’ Michael Goodin. Myriad Pictures’ Kirk D’Amico and PalmStar Media’s Josh Monkarsh will serve as executive producers.

The film is financed by Gregory Shockro of GPS Film Partners and Porter Farrell of Turnpike Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Myriad’s Kevin Forester and Audrey Delaney with Robert L. Seigel representing the filmmakers.