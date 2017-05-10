Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to Score ‘Suspiria’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Thom Yorke will compose the score for “Suspiria,” Variety has learned.

The film is a reimagining of Dario Argento’s cult classic. The new version of the horror film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind “Call Me By Your Name” and “I Am Love.” Yorke is best-known as the singer and principal songwriter behind the alt-rock band Radiohead. “Suspiria” marks the first time he scored a feature film.

“Suspiria” is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As her stock in the company rises, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

Amazon Studios co-financed the film with K Period Media, the producer of “Manchester by the Sea.” It will release “Suspiria” theatrically in the United States. The film stars Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton, “Fifty Shades of Grey’s” Dakota Johnson, “A Cure For Wellness'” Mia Goth, and “Kickass'” Chloë Grace Moretz. Jessica Harper, star of the original “Suspiria,” is also in the cast. Marco Morabito and Brad Fischer produced the film with David Kajganich writing the script.

In a statement, Guadgnino said working with Yorke was “a dream come true,” adding “Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

“Suspiria” recently wrapped filming and is currently in post-production.

Yorke, best known for his falsetto voice, is also a multi-instrumentalist. He plays the guitar, piano, keyboards, bass, and drums, and works extensively with synthesizers and sequencers. Jonny Greenwood, a fellow Radiohead member, has extensive experience on film scores, working with Paul Thomas Anderson on “The Master” and “There Will be Blood.”

“Suspiria” Music Supervisor Robin Urdang played a key role in negotiating the deal to secure Yorke’s involvement, Amazon said.