Therese DePrez, ‘Black Swan’ Production Designer, Dies at 52

Production designer Therese DePrez, best known for her work on “Black Swan,” “Stoker,” and “High Fidelity,” died on Tuesday at her home in New York City. She was 52.

Her friend and collaborator Derrick Kardos shared the news in a Facebook post.

“I’m back with terrible news. We lost Therese today. She leaves behind an incredible body of work, and many grieving friends and family,” Kardos wrote on Tuesday.

Kardos, a graphic artist on “Black Swan,” had created a GoFundMe page in 2016, after DePrez was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer the year before, to help cover some of her medical expenses.

DePrez began her career as a production designer in 1991 on “The Refrigerator” and continued to work until the 2014 crime drama “The Drop,” starring Tom Hardy and James Gandolfini. Her long resume includes the films “Summer of Sam,” “Premium Rush,” “I Shot Andy Warhol,” “Dark Water,” “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” though she was most recognized for her work on Darren Aronofsky’s “Black Swan.” DePrez received an Art Directors Guild excellence in production design award, among other honors.

“Heartbroken to lose Therese. I begged her for years to work with me but our schedules never lined up,” Aronofsky wrote on Twitter. “Then on ‘Black Swan’ it finally happened. She was an incredible artist, collaborator, and friend. Sending love to her family and the NYC film community. We lost one of our legends.”

Amazon Studios’ Ted Hope tweeted, “There are not many people who have inspired me in so many ways than Therese DePrez. How she lived, how she worked, what she made, what she loved. RIP.”