The industry is in the age of reboots, where it seems nearly every pop culture phenomenon is being developed into a new television series or film.

But, if it’s up to Geena Davis, “Thelma & Louise” won’t be joining the growing list of remakes.

“I would be against somebody doing, let’s say, ‘Thelma & Louise’ without it being Susan and me,” Davis said, speaking of her co-star Susan Sarandon, on Monday at the Variety Studio at the Sundance Film Festival. “I wouldn’t like it. Maybe they’ll do it someday, but I wouldn’t like it.”

Davis is currently starring in an adaptation of “The Exorcist” on Fox, though the actress calls the series a “continuation” of the horror film 40 years later, rather than a reboot.

“Thelma & Louise” starred Davis and Sarandon as the title characters. The 1991 film also launched Brad Pitt’s career.

While Davis doesn’t want to see a reboot of the flick without the original stars, Sarandon has also spoken up about not wanting a remake of the movie.

In an interview in 2014, Sarandon said, “I’m really against taking movies that work well and trying to do them over because they never work. I really wish we would stretch our imaginations a little bit more.” Speaking to HollywoodLife.com, she added, “A lot of films are very specific to the time that they are filmed and to that moment that they existed, and to try to recreate that in a new time is not maybe impossible, but it doesn’t usually work.”

