The Works Boards Sundance’s ‘L.A. Times,’ Spy Thriller ‘The White Rabbit’

International Correspondent @varietystewart
The Works Boards Sundance's 'L.A. Times,'
Sundance Film Festival

Worldwide sales rights to relationship drama “L.A. Times” have been picked up by The Works International, which is introducing the film and also upcoming World War II spy thriller “The White Rabbit” to buyers at Cannes.

“L.A. Times” (pictured) premiered at Sundance this year. The film is from writer-director-star Michelle Morgan (“Girl Most Likely”).

Variety‘s review said that “L.A. Times” explores the lives of three thirtysomething Angelenos “with a heavy dose of Whit Stillman and sprinklings of Woody Allen, Noah Baumbach, and Lena Dunham, among others.”

The Works is also kicking off global sales of “The White Rabbit,” which is loosely based on the British spy who partly inspired the creation of James Bond, and follows the British Secret Service’s covert operation in occupied France. Filming begins early next year for delivery in winter 2018 and global release in early 2019.

Torquil Deacon and Tom Radcliffe penned the screenplay.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad