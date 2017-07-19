Michael Fassbender Is Hunted in First Trailer for ‘The Snowman’ (Watch)

Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson are in pursuit of an elusive serial killer in first trailer for “The Snowman,” based on the thriller by Norwegian author Jo Nesbø.

Fassbender portrays crime squad detective Harry Hole, who discovers a beheaded victim on the first snow of winter. He’s told at the start of the trailer, “A woman vanished last night. We just found the body. And the head is missing.”

Fassbender is aided by a brilliant recruit, played by Ferguson, in his efforts to connect cold cases to the new one. “I’m thinking that he’s going after women that he disapproves of,” she notes.

The killer appears in the trailer to be tracking Fassbender and sending taunting notes. “He’s been watching us the whole time,” Fassbender says. “If we don’t find him, he’s never going to stop.”

The film is directed by Swedish helmer Tomas Alfredson, whose credits include “Let the Right One In” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.”

“The Snowman” is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Robyn Slovo, and Piodor Gustafsson. It’s a Working Title Films production in association with Another Park Film and is executive produced by Nesbø, Niclas Salomonsson, Martin Scorsese, Alfredson, Liza Chasin and Amelia Granger.

Universal will release “The Snowman” on Oct. 20. Watch the trailer below: