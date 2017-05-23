Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Buys Cowboy Drama ‘The Rider’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Classics has landed North American rights to “The Rider,” Variety has learned.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight to strong reviews on Saturday. It’s the second project from writer-director Chloe Zhao, who made the 2015 Sundance drama “Songs My Brother Taught Me.”

“The Rider” tells the story of a cowboy (played by Brady Jandreau) who embarks on a road trip through America after a near-death accident. In his review for Variety, Guy Lodge wrote that “The Rider” “could be the stuff of many a corn-syrup country ballad, but gains artful integrity from Zhao’s favored docu-fiction technique — roughly tracing a script around the experiences of her non-professional actors — and dusty-dreamy visual style.”

It was produced by Caviar and Highway Films, including Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, and Mollye Asher.

It’s been a slow Cannes Film Festival, as the market has failed to produce enough titles that buyers have been excited about. Distributors have griped that the packages in the south of France have lacked star power, and most of the finished films sold earlier in the script stage.

Last week, Sony Pictures Classics also scooped up the in-competition drama “Loveless,” from Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The Cannes Film Festival runs through the weekend.