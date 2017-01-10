In a competitive situation, Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to the comedy “The Pact” starring Leslie Mann and set it to open on April 20, 2018.

Mann co-stars with Ike Barinholtz and John Cena with “Pitch Perfect” scribe Kay Cannon making her directorial debut.

Eben Russell, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, and brothers Brian and Jim Kehoe wrote the script for Point Grey, Good Universe, Hurwitz & Schlossberg Productions, and DMG.

The film follows three parents who, upon discovering that their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginities on prom night, go out and try and stop them before it’s too late.

Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will produce alongside Hurwitz and Schlossberg, and DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton. Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe will executive produce with Chris Cowles of DMG.

Josh Fagen will oversee production for Point Grey and EVP of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Development Chloe Yellin will oversee on behalf of Universal.

Mann is repped by CAA and Steve Warren at Hansen Jacobson, Barinholtz is represented by UTA, Principato Young Entertainment and Jared Levin at Morris Yorn, Cena is repped by ICM Partners and Cannon is repped by WME.