The Onion Signs With Anonymous Content to Help Push Site’s Original Properties (EXCLUSIVE)

Onion, Inc. has signed with Anonymous Content for representation as the digital media company seeks to further expand its TV and film production business for its iconic brands, which include The Onion, A.V. Club, ClickHole, and Onion Studios. This is the first time that Onion has had management representation.

This deal will build on the Onion’s recently announced pact with Lionsgate to create multiple films over two years, as well as its new weekly series for Fusion TV, “The A.V. Club” hosted by John Teti, which premiered in March.

“As we look to expand our iconic brands to new formats and platforms, we are excited to be working with Anonymous Content, a company that shares our commitment to produce quality content, driven by some of the smartest creative talent in the industry,” said Mike McAvoy, CEO of Onion, Inc., and exec VP of Fusion Media Group.

The Onion began as a weekly satirical newspaper in 1988 and has since become a wildly popular online destination for comedy content. Over the years, it has grown to include pop-culture sister publication The A.V. Club and internet culture satire website ClickHole. The company has a robust catalogue of comedic IP and a broad bench of talent, having served as a launching pad for several high-profile writers and comedians over the decades.

“We are thrilled to be managing the Onion and working with its iconic brands to further expand its footprint in TV, film, and digital,” said the team from Anonymous Content.

Studios have recently began looking at sites like The Onion — including Buzzfeed and Conde Nast — to provide content for their development slates. However, it’s rare that an agency or management company is brought in to help guide these sites and publications through the process.

Onion, Inc. is a part of the Fusion Media Group which also includes digital brands like Gizmodo, Jezebel, Deadspin, and others.