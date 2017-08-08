‘The Nut Job 2,’ ‘The Dark Tower’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Open Road Films claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.46 million through Sunday for 2,329 national ad airings across 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 31 through Aug. 6. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Open Road Films continues to target a young (and young-at-heart) audience by prioritizing budget across networks including Nick, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and shows including Teen Titans Go!, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

Just behind “The Nut Job 2” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “The Dark Tower,” which saw 1,520 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.97 million.

TV ad placements for Annapurna Pictures’ “Detroit” (EMV: $5.06 million), Aviron Pictures’ “Kidnap” ($4.53 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle: Creation” ($3.69 million) round out the chart.