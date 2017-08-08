‘The Nut Job 2,’ ‘The Dark Tower’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Open Road Films claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.46 million through Sunday for 2,329 national ad airings across 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from July 31 through Aug. 6. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Open Road Films continues to target a young (and young-at-heart) audience by prioritizing budget across networks including Nick, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and shows including Teen Titans Go!, SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House.

Just behind “The Nut Job 2” in second place: Columbia Pictures’ “The Dark Tower,” which saw 1,520 national ad airings across 38 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.97 million.

TV ad placements for Annapurna Pictures’ “Detroit” (EMV: $5.06 million), Aviron Pictures’ “Kidnap” ($4.53 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle: Creation” ($3.69 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.46M – The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature


The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Impressions: 383,038,415
Attention Score: 93.16
National Airings: 2,329
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.7M
Studio: Open Road Films
Started Airing: 01/16/17

$5.97M – The Dark Tower


The Dark Tower
Impressions: 353,542,269
Attention Score: 91.00
National Airings: 1,520
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: ESPN, NBC
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.84M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 05/03/17

$5.06M – Detroit


Detroit
Impressions: 295,681,279
Attention Score: 87.40
National Airings: 1,589
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: NBC, ESPN
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.63M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 06/09/17

$4.53M – Kidnap


Kidnap
Impressions: 318,139,757
Attention Score: 89.82
National Airings: 1,529
Networks: 26
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.63M
Studio: Aviron Pictures
Started Airing: 07/18/17

$3.69M – Annabelle: Creation


Annabelle: Creation
Impressions: 227,125,047
Attention Score: 93.845
National Airings: 1,020
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: Comedy Central, ABC
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.08M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 06/25/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 07/31/2017 and 08/06/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad