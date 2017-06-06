‘The Mummy’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

The Mummy
In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Studios claims the top spot in spending for “The Mummy.”

Ads placed for the Tom Cruise vehicle had an estimated media value of $7.83 million through Sunday for 1,394 national ad airings across 49 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 29 through June 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal appears to be targeting the type of broad demographic befitting a presumed blockbuster, given the diverse range of programming that attracted top ad spend for “The Mummy” spots, including not only the NBA Finals but “World of Dance” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Just behind “The Mummy” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which saw 948 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.99 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (EMV: $4.72 million), Walt Disney Studios’ “Cars 3” ($4.53 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” ($3.64 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.83M – The Mummy


The Mummy
Impressions: 383,438,393
Attention Score: 95.17
National Airings: 1,394
Networks: 49
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 26
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.98M
Studio: Universal Studios
Started Airing: 12/04/16

$5.99M – Transformers: The Last Knight


Transformers: The Last Knight
Impressions: 197,298,856
Attention Score: 96.82
National Airings: 948
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: ABC, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.90M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 12/05/16

$4.72M – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie


Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Impressions: 294,087,446
Attention Score: 87.27
National Airings: 1,583
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 17
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.83M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 05/01/17

$4.53M – Cars 3


Cars 3
Impressions: 225,076,512
Attention Score: 95.16
National Airings: 739
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: ABC, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.56M
Studio: Walt Disney Studios
Started Airing: 01/09/17

$3.64M – Wonder Woman


Wonder Woman
Impressions: 216,138,240
Attention Score: 87.95
National Airings: 1,100
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: ABC, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 32
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $23.59M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 03/11/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/29/2017 and 06/04/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

