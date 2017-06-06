‘The Mummy’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Studios claims the top spot in spending for “The Mummy.”

Ads placed for the Tom Cruise vehicle had an estimated media value of $7.83 million through Sunday for 1,394 national ad airings across 49 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 29 through June 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal appears to be targeting the type of broad demographic befitting a presumed blockbuster, given the diverse range of programming that attracted top ad spend for “The Mummy” spots, including not only the NBA Finals but “World of Dance” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Just behind “The Mummy” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which saw 948 national ad airings across 33 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.99 million.

TV ad placements for Twentieth Century Fox’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (EMV: $4.72 million), Walt Disney Studios’ “Cars 3” ($4.53 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” ($3.64 million) round out the chart.