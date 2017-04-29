‘The Mummy’ Star Sofia Boutella in Talks to Join Jodie Foster for ‘Hotel Artemis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sofia Boutella, who wreaks havoc as the titular monster in Universal’s upcoming “The Mummy,” is in talks to join Jodie Foster in Drew Pearce’s “Hotel Artemis.”

Simon and Stephen Cornwell are producing for The Ink Factory, which will also finance. Pearce, whose writing credits include “Iron Man 3” and “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation,” will direct from his own script. The logline is under wraps.

Adam Siegel and Marc Platt are producing for Marc Platt Productions. Pearce will executive produce through his Point of No Return production banner.

The project is expected to launch international sales next month at the Cannes Film Festival.

Boutella’s star has been on the rise since breaking out as Samuel Jackson’s henchman in Fox’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” The Algerian actress followed that up with a major role in last summer’s “Star Trek Beyond,” and also landed the role of “The Mummy” in Universal’s reboot next month, making her the first female to portray the monster in long-running horror franchise.

She also has the spy thriller “Atomic Blonde” opening this July where she stars opposite Charlize Theron. She is repped by CAA and 42.