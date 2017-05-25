‘The Mummy’ London Premiere Canceled in Wake of Manchester Attack

Universal has canceled the London premiere for “The Mummy” following the attack in Manchester earlier in the week.

The studio released the following statement: “All of us at Universal have been devastated by the terror attack in Manchester and continue to stand with the community and country as it recovers. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy we have decided not to move forward with the London premiere for ‘The Mummy’ scheduled to take place next week.”

The premiere was scheduled to take place on June 1.

This announcement adds the film’s name to a list of movies and shows that have been either delayed or canceled in the days following the attack that left 22 people dead.

More to come …