Box Office: ‘The Mummy’ Sees Record Opening Day in Korea

Ahead of its release in the U.S., “The Mummy” is enjoying a strong opening in at least one overseas territory. The Tom Cruise film opened to $6.6 million in South Korea on Tuesday — that’s the biggest opening day ever in the market.

The previous record was set last year by “Train to Busan,” which went on to earn a record-shattering $34.3 million over its five-day opening run. The Korean zombie apocalypse movie still holds the record in the country for the highest single day gross with $9.9 million.

Cruise is toplining the newest Mummy movie, the cast of which also includes Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, Marwan Kenzari, and Russell Crowe. Alex Kurtzman directed the movie based on a script from a team of writers — David Koepp, Christopher McQuarrie, and Dylan Kussman. Kurtzman, Jon Spaihts, and Jenny Lumet have story credits.

The original “Mummy” was released in 1999 starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, and went on to earn over $155 million domestically, and $415 million worldwide. The sparked a sequel in 2001, “The Mummy Returns,” which earned over $202 million domestically and $433 globally. Two other films in the franchise followed — “The Scorpion King” in 2002, which grossed far less, $165 million worldwide; and 2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” which leans more on international sales ($102.5 million domestic; $401 worldwide).

“The Mummy” will be released in the U.S. on June 9.